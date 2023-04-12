Multiple NFL Players Confirm Switch to Wearing No. 0

The NFL players truly got excited when the league approved the use of jersey No. 0. This means a smattering will go retro this fall.

The Eagles had requested that 0, as a jersey number, be placed back into circulation. It was a natural offshoot of a new rule from the year before. That standard now allows all position groups, save for the linemen, be allowed to wear 0-49. The young players like the single digits. And now more can wear them, including 0.

The No. 0 and its bigger brother 00, had been a no-no in the NFL since 1973. Oakland lineman Jim Otto made the double-0 famous. So did Oiler receiver Ken Burrough. Notice that the last names of these retro players feature an O. It was natural for these now vintage NFL stars to wear No. 00.

Just after the rule was announced out of the NFL owners meeting in late March, the Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed receiver Calvin Ridley will be wearing 0. He missed all of 2022 because of a gambling suspension. He needs the fresh start, right?

“Excited to be the first Jaguars player to wear zero,” Ridley wrote on social media.

NFL Numbers, By Position

Below are the new rules for NFL jersey numbers:

Quarterbacks, punters, placekickers: 0-19

Punters, placekickers: 0-49 and 90-99

Defensive backs: 0-49

Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs, wide receivers: 0-49 and 80-89

Offensive linemen: 50-79

Defensive linemen: 50-79 and 90-99

Linebackers: 0-59 and 90-99

Marvin Jones, a receiver for the Lions, wore 11 the first time he played for Detroit. He’s switching to 0. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, newly acquired Lions receiver Marvin Jones also will slip on 0. He wore 11 during his first stint in Detroit. But since Kalif Raymond sports 11 now, Jones opted for No. 0. He described it as a “family decision.”

Who Else In NFL Will Wear No. 0?

Jayron Kearse, the Dallas Cowboys safety, also claimed No. 0. But Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons also campaigned for it when the news broke out of the owners meeting. But 0 probably looks best on a defensive back. Plus, Kearse also becomes the first Cowboys player ever to wear zero. But bottom line, he’d really love 1, the number he wore at Clemson.

Giants receiver Parris Campbell, a recent free-agent signee, will wear No. 0. So will defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting from the Titans.

There’s still plenty of time to claim these special numbers. That is, if you play any other position but the offensive or defensive line. No doubt, the NFL believes the big dudes need numbers with some more heft.