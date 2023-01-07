Myles Garrett Speaks Out After Browns Send Jadeveon Clowney Home

Following the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff sending Jadeveon Clowney home from the NFL team’s training facility after he publicly criticized the team, Myles Garrett is now sharing his thoughts on the situation.

During a recent interview with Cleveland.com, Jadeveon Clowney stated there was a 95% chance he’s not returning to the team next year. “I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” Clowney said. “[It can’t] just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Jadeveon Clowney did point out in his interview that winning is more important than anything else in the league. “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning,” he explained. “Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am.”

While speaking about Jadeveon Clowney and his comments, Myles Garrett told reporters that the team is more interested in having volunteers. The Browns are not for hostages on the roster. “I know he was frustrated,” Garrett explained. “We’ve all been frustrated. We’re not winning. And I know he wants to produce more. Hell, I want to produce more. We all want to do more.”

Myles Garret further stated he disagrees with Jadeveon Clowney’s assessment of the team. He also said that his relationship with the defensive end has always been cordial. “I think everyone is concerned about winning games,” he explained. “I think the guys in our room, and really guys in the organization, are so focused this season on winning and getting everyone good matchups and trying to get everyone a way to win.”

While Myles Garret and other Cleveland Browns players remained confused about the situation, Jadeveon Clowney’s agent released a statement.

According to Sports Illustrated, Jadeveon Clowney’s agent, Kennard McGuire issued a statement to Josina Anderson. “It’s been an emotional and frustrating season given initial expectations,” the statement reads. “Those sentiments were expressed in a locker room. In today’s NFL, an open locker room means media is present. J.D. always shows up, plays hard, and gives his best. It would be unfortunate for him not to be able to finish the season on the field, doing what he loves, with his teammates.”

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had declined to say if Clowney would be sitting out for the team’s final regular season game. It will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I’m not going to get into my discussions with any of our players throughout the course of the season,” Stefanski stated. “We’re all human. We all have things that come up throughout the season that we talk about, but I’m not going to get into the specifics on this one.”