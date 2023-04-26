Nashville Metro Council approves Tennessee Titans’ $2.1 billion proposal for new stadium

Early Wednesday, the Nashville Metro Council approved a new stadium proposal for the Tennessee Titans, clearing the NFL team to build one of the most expensive venues in the sport.

The council said yes to a $2.1 billion agreement that would allow the Titans to build the stadium on an underdeveloped parcel of city land along the east side of the Cumberland River.

The new stadium will be built by a mix of public and private funding. The NFL and the Titans are contributing $840 million. The State legislator approved $500 million in bonds. The remaining money will come from Metro Sports Authority revenue bonds backed by countywide hotel occupancy tax, along with in-stadium sales tax and local sales tax revenue. This money will be used to fund stadium maintenance and costs for infrastructure.

The stadium deal is the largest in Nashville history. And it’ll be one of the biggest in the NFL. It’s not going to approach the $4.9 billion Sofi Stadium, which is the home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

But the stadium will rival what was spent to build Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with the Raiders as the primary resident.

Most expensive NFL stadiums

Sofi Stadium (Chargers, Rams) $4.9 billion

Allegiant Stadium (Raiders) $1.9 billion

MetLife Stadium (Giants, Jets) $1.6 billion

AT&T Stadium (Cowboys) $1.3 billion

According to the Tennessean, the vote passed by a 26-12 margin. There was a five hour public hearing. Although the NFL is the most popular sport in the country, the newspaper estimated that about 70 percent of the people at the hearing objected to the new stadium.

The Titans have provided specific ideas as to what the stadium will look like. Seating will be 60,000. The stadium will be enclosed with a circular, translucent roof,

The Tennessee Titans new $2.1 billion stadium project has been approved.



• 60,000 seats

• 1.7 million square feet

• Circular, translucent roof

• Exterior terraces



The project includes $1.26 billion in public funding — the most taxpayer money for a stadium in US history. pic.twitter.com/Hyh5l5KOuG — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 26, 2023

Titans will demolish Nissan Stadium as part of new deal

To build the stadium. the Titans will need to demolish Nissan Stadium. That cost already is covered with the proposal. Nissan was the home for the Titans, the Music City Bowl and numerous big-time country music festival and concerts.

The Titans have been a vital part of Nashville ever since owner Bud Adams brought his Oilers to the area after Houston wouldn’t buy the team a new stadium. The Titans began to play in their new digs in 1999.

The next step for the Titans is hiring an architect of record. The architect will turn current plans into a more definitive blue print. Then the architect hires a construction manager.

The Titans also will keep the lucrative Nashville country music scene involved. They’ll ask how to make the stadium more music friendly so that the venue can keep the festivals and big music acts.