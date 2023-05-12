Nashville visitors hilariously botch every NFL team in Tennessee Titans 2023 schedule reveal

The Tennessee Titans‘ social media team might’ve actually won Twitter on Thursday night. That crew interviewed visitors in Nashville about opponents on the Titans’ schedule for the 2023 season. It might be the funniest thing you see all week.

Tennessee’s social media team asked random people across Broadway St. to identify the logos of the opponents on the Titans’ schedule for the 2023 season. We’re not going to lie, we’re still laughing after watching this video.

Here’s two minutes of pure gold … in which these people have absolutely no clue about NFL teams:

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣



Which one of these made-up team names was your favorite? “Actually does not exist,” (or Jacksonville Jaguars) has to be up near the top, right? The “Eagles Eagles Eagles (from Pittsburgh)” — also known as the Seattle Seahawks — was also good.

Just a few years ago, social media teams tended to play things conservatively. There wasn’t a whole lot of excitement or humor with these posts. But everyone seems to have loosened up a bit.

Tennessee took full advantage of a great idea on Thursday night. It produced one of the best NFL videos you might ever see on Twitter, too.

Hats off to you, Titans social media squad. You just won the offseason.

Atlanta Falcons have fun with Nashville visitor’s guess

Remember when one Nashville visitor thought the Atlanta Falcons were actually the Red Stallions? Well, she might’ve given the organization a new nickname.

Maybe not seriously, but the Falcons’ social media team did decide to have some fun with that answer. The team went as far as changing its name on social media to the Red Stallions on Thursday night.

We’re guessing it won’t stay that way for long, but screenshots last forever.

The fact that Atlanta leaned into that response makes the video even better. Now, if only we can get every NFL team mentioned in the video to play along.

Now we’re really looking forward to that Week 8 matchup between the Titans and Red Stallions!

Chargers troll Lions during NFL schedule release

Tennessee wasn’t the only organization to have some fun during the NFL schedule release. The Chargers had some fun of their own, trolling the Lions in the process.

Los Angeles decided to take an interesting route when it came to the announcement, releasing an anime video to list out the opponents for the upcoming season.

On Nov. 12, the Chargers host the Lions at SoFi Stadium. To reveal the Week 10 opponent, Los Angeles dialed up a “Gambling Problem” advertisement, poking fun at Detroit’s offseason issues.

In case you missed it, the NFL suspended five players for violating its gambling policies. Four of those players — Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill, Quintez Cephus and Mac McCain — were all members of the Lions.

Detroit has since waived Berryhill.

The NFL let Williams and Berryhill off the easiest, punishing the two with six-game suspensions. Cephus and McCain face season-long suspensions and must apply for reinstatement following the 2023 campaign.