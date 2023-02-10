Native American Activist Urges Kansas City Chiefs Name Change, Calls on Patrick Mahomes To Help

With the Kansas City Chiefs set to be in front of the eyes of over 100 million people in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, Native American activists are upping their efforts to urge the franchise to change the name of the team.

Native American activist Amanda Blackhorse and additional indigenous advocates have scheduled a protest at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at 2 p.m. before the Super Bowl. Blackhorse is calling on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Rihanna to join the cause this week, per TMZ Sports.

Blackhorse led the crusade to force Washington owner Dan Snyder to change the team’s name from the Redskins to eventually the Commanders. She’s now aiming for a repeat with the franchise which has carried the Chiefs name since 1963.

Blackhorse said that the Chiefs’ use of the “Tomahawk Chop” and “Big Drum” traditions appropriate their culture. Kansas City previously made changes in 2020, banning headdresses and Native American-style face paint at Arrowhead Stadium.

Native American Groups Emboldened By Chiefs’ Return to the Super Bowl

Rhonda LeValdo, founder of the Kansas City-based Indigenous activist group “Not In Our Honor,” said Thursday that the Chiefs’ return to the Super Bowl has emboldened Native American groups more than ever.

“People are trying to be really positive about Kansas City and what it does and how like ‘Yes, sports binds us all together,’” LeValdo said, via the Associated Press. “It’s not bringing our people into this celebration together. Really, it’s hurting us more because now it’s the bigger spotlight where you’re seeing this all over the world.”

Chiefs president Mark Donovan told the outlet Thursday that the organization respects the right of those opposed to the moniker.

“We also respect that we need to continue to educate and raise awareness of the Native American culture and the things we do to celebrate, that we’ve done more over the last seven years — I think — than any other team to raise awareness and educate ourselves,” Donovan said.