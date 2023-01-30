Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Sends Message to Joseph Ossai Following Bengals Loss to Chiefs

Joseph Ossai, we’re hoping you’re somehow keeping up with your positive Twitter mentions. The SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden offered some advice Monday morning that can translate to the football field.

Robert O’Neill posted a message for Ossai, the Bengals defensive end who hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds to set up the Chiefs’ winning field goal. (More about that later).

O’Neill wrote “you can’t change the past. Even if you made a horrible decision to hit the QB when he was already out. Learn. Move on. Get better.”

Joseph Ossai and His Tears Will Be Lingering Memory of AFC Title Game

Joseph Ossai, the Nigerian-born Texas Longhorn, was having a huge game on Sunday, putting pressure on Mahomes. He’d made five tackles, including one for a loss. He hurried Mahomes into three incompletions and was credited with a PBU. But he’ll forever be remembered for a mistake he made with eight seconds to go and the game tied at 20-20. Ossai chased Mahomes as he scrambled to convert a third-and-four. And the Bengals defensive end pushed him as the Chiefs quarterback ran out of bounds for the first down. It was an immediate flag and a 15-yard penalty.

The result of the play put Kansas City at the Bengals 27. Harrison Butler kicked the 45-yard field goal to send the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and the Bengals back to Cincy. It probably was the best playoff game of the NFL postseason.

Joseph Ossai, the 22-year-old who hurt his knee on the play, sat on the Bengals bench and sobbed. The greatest sports stories give us all the emotions. We saw a jubilant Mahomes, who carried his toddler daughter off the field. There were Travis Kelce and Chris Jones celebrating at the post-game trophy podium. Then there was a young Bengal lineman who convinced himself he let down his team and his city for the late mistake he made.

Journalist Jesse Washington tweeted: “my heart is heavy for Joseph Ossai. He’s 22 years old & put his whole being into winning this game but arrived at the biggest moment of his life one second too slow. If you raged, gloated or said “how could he” think if this was your son, brother or friend.”

Teammate B.J. Hill Stayed by Ossai’s Side in Locker Room

Joseph Ossai regained his composure and faced the questions from reporters who covered the game. But teammate B.J. Hill stood by to give him support. Hill retweeted a video clip and added “One thing about me I’ll always have my brothas back! People asking stupid ass question got to do better!”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor refused to blame Ossai for the loss. “We’re not going to make it about one play,” he said of the penalty. “He loves ball. He loves being part of this team.”

Joseph Ossai said he appreciated all the support.

“It means the world to me,” he told reporters. “These guys mean a lot to me. We come every day, and we work hard for each other. To know that they have my back … is giving me peace right now.”