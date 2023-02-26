NBA Team Owner Enters the Fray to Purchase Washington Commanders

Tilman Fertitta, who owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets, has reportedly placed a bid to buy the Washington Commanders of the NFL, according to the Washington Post.

Fertitta’s bid was around $5.5 billion, according to the Washington Post report.

Fertitta has owned the Rockets since 2017 when he purchased the franchise for $2.2 billion. He was also an original investor in the Houston Texans but had to sell his shares of the franchise in 2008 due to his ownership of the Golden Nugget casino.

The Rockets have made one Western Conference finals appearance under Fertitta’s ownership and two other runs to the conference semifinals. However, the team entered tank mode after trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

Houston is currently 13-46, which is the worst record in the NBA. The prize for tanking this season — along with some luck — could be French superstar Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-5 forward is considered the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.

Tilman Fertitta is not the only NBA owner to be involved in Washington Commanders bidding

He isn’t the only NBA owner involved in the bidding for the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris is also reported to be involved.

Another key player who has not placed a bid yet but is drawing a lot of headlines is Jeff Bezos. Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the third-richest man in the world, is considering a bid for the Commanders.

He recently hired the investment firm Allen & Company. The firm has helped negotiate the sales of the last two NFL franchises to be sold.

There have also been reports that Bezos would consider selling the Washington Post in order to secure a successful bid of the Commanders. Current owner Daniel Snyder and Bezos are reported to not be on good terms, at least in part because of what the Post has published under Bezos’ leadership about the Washington franchise.