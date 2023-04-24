Ndamukong Suh Compares Losing Twitter Verified Checkmark to 2009 Heisman Trophy Snub

Ndamukong Suh has faced two really disappointing lows in his football career: getting snubbed of the 2009 Heisman Trophy and losing the verified checkmark on his Twitter account in 2023. The former Nebraska star can’t quite decide which is worse.

Probably safe to assume that missing out on winning college football‘s greatest honor is the bigger disappointment. That’s just a hunch.

But that didn’t stop Suh from asking the question when owner Elon Musk removed the legacy checkmarks from verified accounts on Twitter last week.

“Don’t know what’s worse losing the blue check or the Heisman,” Suh jokingly said on Twitter.

We’re sure losing that verified status on social media was heartbreaker for Suh. But let’s not forget the former Husker star was absolutely robbed of a Heisman Trophy during a phenomenal 2009 season.

During his final season in Lincoln, Suh totaled 85 stops, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks during a 10-4 campaign for Nebraska. He also accounted for 10 pass breakups, three blocked kicks and an interception.

Although he was a Heisman Trophy finalist that year, he placed fourth in voting. Alabama running back Mark Ingram claimed college football’s top individual honor that year.

Multiple Athletes Speak Up on Twitter Verification

Ndamukong Suh isn’t the first professional athlete to speak up about Twitter ending the legacy status among its verified users. NBA superstar LeBron James, San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper and others have also chimed in.

James made his stance on Twitter’s new verified system quite clear back in March. When he found he would have to pay to receive a blue checkmark, he said he had no interest.

“Welp guess my blue (check) will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5,” James tweeted in March.

That was a pretty tame response. Just very matter-of-fact, actually. James has no interest in paying for a verified status. But Pepper was much more salty regarding the situation.

“That little b—- (Elon Musk) finally did it, he took away my check mark. I’m never gonna pay for this s— platform btw. #BelugaWhaleLookinAss,” the NFL veteran tweeted, per the New York Post.

Pepper then made his Twitter account private.

How does Suh feel about paying for the checkmark? He has similar thoughts to James on the matter.

“People in here asking why I don’t pay $11 like they don’t understand principles,” Suh tweeted.