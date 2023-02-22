Streaming service Netflix announced Wednesday that the new docu-series “Quarterback” will premiere this summer.

The docu-series follows the 2022 NFL season through the lens of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota.

Announcing Quarterback, a docu-series following the 2022 NFL season through the eyes of @KirkCousins8 , Marcus Mariota, and MVP and Super Bowl champ @PatrickMahomes!



Unprecedented access and for the first time ever players are mic’d up for every game! Premieres this summer. pic.twitter.com/VKC39Vy5fi — Netflix (@netflix) February 22, 2023

“We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world. Telling stories that you can’t see anywhere else,” said Brandon Riegg, Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix. “And it doesn’t get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks. Who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can’t wait to share their stories with our members around the world.”

NFL Films and Omaha Productions will aid in producing the series. Peyton Manning, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, serves as executive producer of Omaha Productions.

“Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs,” Manning said, via ESPN. “Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.”

In addition, Mahomes’ newly-formed 2PM Productions will help produce the series.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Mahomes said. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

Netflix Taking a Look Behind the Curtain of Being a Quarterback in the NFL

Mahomes, Cousins and Mariota each had unique seasons in 2022. Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins, meanwhile, guided the Vikings to their first NFC North title since 2017. Mariota took over as starting quarterback for the Falcons for the first 13 games of the season. He was then benched for rookie Desmond Ridder and left the team to deal with a knee injury.