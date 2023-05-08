NFL schedule to feature unprecedented number of playoff rematches from last season

The NFL will officially release the 2023 NFL regular season schedule on Thursday, May 11. And NFL Network plans to air a three-hour schedule release show at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday to debut the new schedule live for all to see.

Last season was one of the most exciting seasons to date for the NFL, and if any fans were particularly enthusiastic about last season’s postseason games, then they will be in for a treat this season.

The NFL’s 2023 schedule still awaits its big reveal, but NFL insider Adam Schefter did report an important detail regarding next season’s schedule.

Moments after announcing the release date of the 2023 schedule, Schefter also revealed that this regular season would feature a record 14 playoff rematches from last season, which is the most in league history.

The 2023 season is not fully release a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off yet again. Both the Chiefs and Eagles will also face their conference championship opponents, with the Eagles facing the San Fransisco 49ers and the Chiefs going up against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the league’s most intriguing new rivalries.

And the action doesn’t stop there, as all four divisional games from a season ago will also serve as 2023 regular season matchups. The Bengals and Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys and 49ers, and the New York Giants and Eagles will all square off again next season.

The NFL ensured that its top teams from last season will face off again this year, as the 2023 season already looks exciting before the official full schedule release.

More NFL Scheduling News

Adam Schefter’s reports did not stop there, as he revealed more exciting information Monday regarding the NFL’s upcoming schedule release.

According to Schefter, this year’s regular season schedule will also include a game on Black Friday for the first time in NFL history, as the league looks to add some leftovers to their typical three-game slate of games on Thanksgiving.

Schefter also reported that teams can now be on Thursday Night Football twice, as teams could previously only appear on Thursday Night Football once per season.



