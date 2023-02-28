New Allegations Against Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Include Wild Details

Federal prosecutors are examining a secret, $55 million line of credit that Dan Snyder allegedly secured without consent of the Commanders minority owners.

ESPN broke the news Tuesday. The outlet said that the feds are looking at financial misconduct allegations possibly by Dan Snyder and the Commanders.

ESPN reported that a federal grand jury already has issued subpoenas for the team’s financial documents, including the $55 million loan. Agents from both the FBI and IRS are working the case.

Three of Snyder’s former partners, during confidential arbitration, asked the NFL to investigate the loan. According to the financial agreements reviewed by ESPN, the loan needed approval by the team’s board of directors. Such loans without approval of the board violate the team’s shareholder agreement. The Bank of America, which handled the loan, asked several times for proof that the director’s approved it. One team lawyer acknowledged that proof didn’t exist.

The three other owners, who had 40 percent of the team’s shares, alleged Dan Snyder also used Commanders funds as his “personal piggy bank.” As an example, the other owners said that Snyder used $4.5 million to put the Commanders logo on his private jet. The other owners also said that Snyder used team money to pay workers on his private yacht.

ESPN Reports That Dan Snyder Spent $7 Million of Commanders Money for Personal Expenses

They also allege that Dan Snyder charged the Commanders more than $7 million over a three-year period for some personal costs. This included a yacht party Snyder threw during a trip to the South of France.

ESPN said the NFL tried to shut down the arbitration proceedings.Instead, the league encouraged the three minority owners to pursue mediation. ESPN said the owners sold their shares and the NFL never looked at the allegations of financial misconduct against Snyder.

With pressure from other owners, Dan Snyder put the Commanders up for sale last November. But it’s still unclear whether he’ll do so. He blocked Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the team. However, Bezos may be the only person who could afford the $6 billion price tag, with enough cash on hand to meet NFL rules for ownership.

Word leaked this past weekend that Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta had placed a bid of more than $5.5 billion. But the Washington Post said Fertitta’s bid was “at a little bit of a standstill.”

Josh Harris, who owns the 76ers in the NBA and the Devils of the NFL, also has bid $5.5 billion.

There is some concern that Dan Snyder may say that he didn’t receive a high enough offer to sell the Commanders.