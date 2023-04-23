New Arizona Cardinals Coach Gets Called Out For Fabricating Philadelphia Eagles Story

New Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon launched an attack on the Philadelphia sports media market this week. He talked of specific questions and answers, how reporters wanted him fired.

Turns out, most of what he said never happened.

Reporters literally fact-checked Gannon, the former Eagles defensive coordinator who has been the Cardinals coach for two months. And it was such a weird time to talk about reporters covering his former team. He made the remarks after Arizona unveiled their new team uniforms. It’s the first time the Cardinals did such whole-sale changes with the game-day look in 19 years. Talk football fashion, not the media.

So here’s what Gannon said:

“I’m very comfortable talking to the media,” Gannon said. “Philly is a very hard media market. We were 9-0 and I did my presser and they say, ‘Coach, we want you fired.’ And I said, ‘We’re the No. 1 defense in the NFL right now, in every statistical category. Why do you want me fired?’ (Reporters answered) ‘You don’t blitz enough.’

“I said, ‘Well we lead the league in sacks by 30-plus sacks, so if you want to come call the defense, then you can have at it.'”

Give the video a glance and read on for how what the new Cardinals boss said mostly wasn’t true.

Gannon probably didn’t realize that NFL teams transcribe press conferences. Reporters, even in April, can access what he said in November or December.

Warren Sharp with Sharp Football Analysis, took apart Gannon’s comments line by line. He tweeted five items:

1. The Eagles were never 9-0

2. After 9 games, the Eagles were not leading the NFL in sacks

3. They trailed multiple other teams in sacks

4. At no point in the season did they lead the NFL by 30+ sacks or anything close to that margin

5. This presser “exchange” never happened

And CBS Sports also went through the transcripts. The outlet said “Gannon was interviewed four times that November by Eagles media at his press conferences. There were no questions regarding the team’s lack of blitzes.” The Cardinals boss probably shouldn’t have broached the subject.

Eagles Defense Played Well, Save for Second Half in Super Bowl

Gannon’s comments did seem sort of odd. Sure, the Eagles do face a tough media market. Plus, the FlyEaglesFly crowd is rough as well. But the Eagles were so close to winning the Super Bowl, losing to Kansas City, 38-35. Philadelphia’s defense couldn’t handle Patrick Mahomes. But he is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals hired Gannon in a bounce back from offensive-minded head coach Kliff Kingsbury. With Gannon as the coordinator, the Eagles led the NFL in pass defense. And Philly finished second to the 49ers in total yards allowed. Plus, the Eagles’ 70 sacks were an NFL best, 15 better than the Chiefs defense. It’s true the Philly defense didn’t rely on blitzing to get the sacks, with the Eagles sending an extra player only 22 percent of the time. However, getting that kind of pressure without tricks is what defensive coordinators call heaven.

Still, we’re not sure why the new Cardinals coach needed to pad his stats or tell Arizona media about imaginary questions about the lack of a blitz. Cause the media blitzed back.