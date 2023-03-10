New Billionaire Emerges as Potential Buyer of Washington Commanders

Washington D.C.-based billionaire Mitchell Rales has joined Josh Harris’ team to try and buy the Washington Commanders, according to a reports from ESPN and Front Office Sports.

The Harris-fronted team is believed to be a favorite for the NFL franchise. Harris reportedly toured the facilities earlier this year.

Rales founded the Danaher Corporation with his brother nearly 40 years. He is also the founder of the Glenstone, a private art museum in Potomac, Maryland, where he has donated $1.9 billion.

He has an estimated net worth of $6.68 billion from Bloomberg.

Josh Harris is the current owner of the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL. He bought the 76ers in 2011 and then the Devils two years later with his partner David S. Blitzer.

The two also have an ownership stake in Crystal Palace F.C. of the Premier League, and hold full ownership of the NBA G League’s Delaware Blue Coats and the AHL Birmingham Devils.

The big question mark surrounding the case of the Commanders involves another billionaire in Jeff Bezos. Bezos is reportedly interested in making a bid for the team and has hired the investment firm Allen & Company.

But there is bad blood between Bezos and current owner Daniel Snyder. It is unknown if Snyder would sell the team to Bezos.