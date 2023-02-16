New Chargers OC Kellen Moore Bringing Former Cowboys Assistant To Los Angeles

The Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways last month. And within hours, the now former Dallas offensive coordinator had a new job.

Now that Moore is settled in with the Los Angeles Chargers, he’s brought at least one Dallas assistant coach with him. ESPN reporter Dianna Russini confirmed that the Chargers hired Doug Nussmeier, the former Cowboys quarterbacks coach. She said that Nussmeier had “multiple options” for jobs.

Doug Nussmeier follows Kellen Moore to LA.



Kellen Moore Brought His Right-Hand Man with Cowboys to Chargers

Basically, Kellen Moore hired his right-hand man with the Cowboys. Nussmeier coached quarterbacks from 2020-22. And he also worked as the tight ends coach from 2018-19 under then Dallas coach Jason Garrett.

Both Moore and Nussmeier now will concentrate on helping Chargers star Justin Herbert evolve into a better quarterback. The NFL world believes that to be a good thing.

“It’s a rare opportunity to get an offensive coordinator who’s had the production that Kellen Moore has had and to bring him in to work with a quarterback like Justin Herbert,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said. “It’s a fantastic match, it was a coveted job and really the only reason Kellen was available was because the Cowboys wanted to pivot and run Mike McCarthy’s offense.”

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, a former Cowboys offensive lineman, said of the Moore situation: “I thought it was a good hire, he’s got experience. He’s probably going to be a head coach one day, but I’d like to see him with Justin Herbert and that group to see how he does.”

Dallas Promoted Brian Schottenheimer to Offensive Coordinator

Besides pushing Kellen Moore out the door, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opted not to renew the contracts of several long-time assistants, including Nussmeier. All this happened after Dallas lost to San Francisco, 19-12, in the divisional playoff round. Coach Mike McCarthy also will now call offensive plays. Dan Quinn, the team’s defensive coordinator, decided to stay in Dallas after interviewing the past two seasons for head coaching jobs.

With Kellen Moore out the door, the Cowboys promoted Brian Schottenheimer to be the new offensive coordinator. Schotteneimer had served as an offensive analyst on McCarthy’s staff last season. He helped Moore and Quinn with game planning and prep. The 49-year-old came to Dallas after working as the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars in 2021. He also was Pete Carroll’s offensive coordinator in Seattle from 2018-20.

The Chargers will play host to the Cowboys sometime this fall. The dates won’t be revealed by the NFL til spring. By then, Dallas fans will have some benchmark on which team got the better end of the deal as far as offensive coordinators go.