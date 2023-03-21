New Court Filings Reveal Brett Favre’s Concerns About Mississippi Scheme

Recent court filings allege Brett Favre “knew” there were some concerns about using money dedicated to the Mississippi Department of Human Services as a donation to the Southern Mississippi athletic department.

The filings contain messages from Favre sent in 2019. A few of those texts seem to indicate that the longtime NFL quarterback understood where the funds came from.

“Will the public perception be that I became a spokesperson for various state funded shelters, schools, homes, etc. . . . and was compensated with state money?” Favre asked, per the filing. “Or can we keep this confidential.”

Another message shows that Favre asked about “the brick and mortar issue.” It seems that Favre understood that welfare funds couldn’t be dedicated to the construction of buildings.

The FBI investigated Favre in September 2022 over a welfare scandal. Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly paid Favre $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 for “motivational speeches” using funds dedicated to families in need. Favre allegedly never gave the speeches.

Additionally, Favre urged Gov. Bryant to find $5 million to donate to Southern Miss’s athletics department. The school wanted to use the funds to help with construction on volleyball and football facilities. Favre’s daughter was a member of the school’s volleyball team at the time.

Favre maintains his innocence in the matter. His legal team states Favre didn’t know where the money came from. However, the uncovering of more text messages certainly doesn’t bode well for the former quarterback.

Brett Favre Files Defamation Lawsuits Against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee

In February, Brett Favre filed defamation lawsuits against former NFL players and current sports personalities Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee. The suit alleges that the two made “baseless allegations” against the former quarterback.

“Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee tried to further their careers by making baseless defamatory allegations against Brett Favre,” a Favre spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

During an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee made a comment about Favre’s alleged involvement.

“Every time his name gets brought up, we have to mention that he tied the hands of the poor people. And took money right out of their pockets,” McAfee said, per the lawsuit.

Sharpe called Favre a “sleazeball” during an episode of FS1’s Undisputed.

Additionally, Favre also filed a defamation suit against Mississippi auditor Shad White.

“Shad White has done a disservice to the people of Mississippi,” Favre’s spokesperson said. “Here is some free advice for Shad White: do what state auditors are supposed to do — fix the state’s failure to have controls in place to ensure that it properly safeguards the taxpayers’ money. Not smear the reputations of private citizens to serve his own personal and political ambitions.”