New Cowboys defensive lineman Mazi Smith details how he realized he was freakishly strong

The Dallas Cowboys drafted former Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith to beef up the interior defensive line last week at No. 26 overall. Though Smith didn’t have a first-round projection, the Cowboys couldn’t look past the No. 1 athlete on Bruce Feldman’s annual college “freaks” list.

After arriving at the Star in Frisco, the newest Dallas defensive lineman spoke to reporters about his freakish strength and when he realized it could really take him somewhere.

“I recognized I was real big early, because I kept hurting my friends,” Smith said, via DallasCowboys.com. “I was like, ‘Let me relax’. But I realized I was strong because, coming out of eighth grade and going into ninth grade, they had us lifting twice a week… I kept begging them to let me lift full-time like I was a high schooler.

“They finally did. I got in there and was stronger than people,” Smith continued. “I was like, ‘Damn, I’m an eighth grader and I’m just throwing weight around.’

“I’d hit it and (the coach would) just be standing there in disbelief. That’s when I knew… Another way was in my freshman year, when I got moved up to varsity, I started playing against all the O-linemen that were seniors and I started pushing them around.

“I was like, ‘Oh, OK. We’re in business.'”

At Michigan, Smith was putting up so much weight in the gym, one equipment manufacturer sent in staff to modify a machine to add more for him. Walking into the Cowboys’ workout space, the former Wolverine was like a kid in a candy shop.

Smith expected to run stop and rush the QB for Dallas

Although Smith already has the skills to contribute, he acknowledged that there are still areas for growth. At Michigan, he played the majority of his ball at nose tackle, but the Cowboys see more versatility in his future.

“When you’re strong like me, you can push the pocket, and when you can push the pocket, you force the quarterback to not be able to step up — that’s gonna cause big issues,” Smith said. “I’m an integral piece in the [pass] rush. And on top of that, I’m athletic enough to work an edge. I’m strong enough to run down somebody’s face, athletic enough to rush the edge.

“I just gotta learn how to do [the latter] because it’s all about technique and finishing. You’ve got to be able to finish on the quarterback, get in spectacular shape so you can finish on the quarterback over and over again. That’s one of the things I plan on working on here soon and becoming a complete player.”