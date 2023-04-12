New Details Emerge on Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid Car Wreck That Left 5-Year-Old With Serious Brain Injuries

Newly-released dash camera footage shows that Britt Reid, the former Chiefs assistant coach, asked about a little girl injured in a car crash and complained of a possible stomach injury.

TMZ Sports obtained the dashcam footage earlier this month. And it shows the interaction between the police officers on the scene and Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City coach Andy Reid.

The accident happened on Feb. 4, 2021, days before the Chiefs were set to play Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. Britt Reid was driving near the Chiefs complex. His truck slammed into the back of a disabled vehicle parked on the side of the road. Reid was driving in excess of 80 miles per hour when he hit the car. The impact pushed the car into a vehicle parked in front of it. A five-year-old girl suffered a traumatic brain injury. She was in the car because her mother had stopped to help a friend.

According to TMZ.com, Britt Reid could be seen walking at the accident scene. And while sitting in the back of the police car waiting for an ambulance to arrive, he asked a cop: “Any word on that little girl?”

“I have not heard anything, sir,” the policeman told Reid.

Earlier, Reid also said he was feeling pain in his stomach. He pulled up his shirt to check for injuries. He told a policeman “My front is starting to swell up a little.” (Reid did need emergency surgery on his groin once he arrived at the hospital.)

He also asked if he could use his phone after police told him he’d be taken to a local hospital. The officer said no, “We can’t be on the phone right now, OK?” But Britt Reid told him “My dad is sitting right there.”

While sitting in the back of the police car, video footage showed that he appeared to pull something out of his mouth and toss it on the ground. He also spit several times.

Chiefs’ assistant Britt Reid was later charged with felony DWI

Within days of the crash, officials released results of Britt Reid’s blood alcohol tests. He registered a .113 after the wreck, which was above the legal limit of .08. He lost his job with the Chiefs. Within two months, prosecutors charged Reid with felony DWI.

He entered a guilty plea in September 2022. And by November, a judge sentenced him to three years in prison. He is serving his term at Tipton Correctional Center in Missouri.