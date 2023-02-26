New Details Emerge on Dan Snyder Blocking One Bidder From Buying Washington Commanders

Dan Snyder is blocking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the Commanders. And it’s now possible that the Washington owner won’t even sell the team.

“This is playing out exactly how many feared,” one sports lawyer told The Athletic.

We’re seeing more details emerge on Snyder’s attempt to sell Washington, a team he bought in 1999 for $800 million. NFL owners began pressuring him to sell the Commanders last year after a series of reports in the Washington Post documented cases of sexual harassment.

Last November, Snyder hired Bank of America to sell all or parts of his shares of the team. He established $7 billion as the asking price. However, the minimum price has since dropped to $6 billion. The first round of bids was finished this past week. And the highest came in at $5.5 billion. Of course, Bezos, one of the richest people in the world, was prevented by Snyder from proposing a price.

The Athletic said that Snyder also hasn’t allowed Bezos’ team to look at any of the Commanders financials. Bezos could be the only person able to afford a $6 billion asking price. The NFL also requires any owner to have $2 billion in equity to do so. Yet Dan Snyder looks to be banning possibly the only viable buyer for the Commanders.

“It’s a free country, he can sell to whomever he wants,” a source told The Athletic.

Will Dan Snyder Receive a Higher Bid for the Commanders?

The site did report that sale activity has “ramped up.” So maybe an ownership group will meet the $6 billion minimum. Josh Harris, who owns the NBA’s 76ers and the Devils in the NHL, reportedly has offered $5.5 billion. Byron Allen, a comedian turned media mogul, also is interested in the Commanders. He previously vied for the Broncos.

Denver was the last NFL team on the market. Rob Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune, led an ownership group that bought the Broncos last summer for $4.65 billion. The ownership group also includes former U. S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

Dan Snyder doesn’t want to sell the Commanders to Bezos because he blames the billionaire for his NFL problems. Bezos owns the Washington Post. And the Post broke most of the stories detailing the Commanders scandals.

The annual NFL meetings are set for March 26-29 in Phoenix. Most believe we’ll know by then whether the Commanders would change hands. It would take a vote of 24 of the 32 NFL owners to oust Dan Snyder if he decides to keep the Commanders. By blocking Bezos, he could argue that no one met his price.