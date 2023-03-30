The UConn men’s basketball team flew like the pros to Houston for the Final Four thanks to the New England Patriots and their posh plane.

The Huskies probably are the best team remaining in March Madness. They traveled like it, too. UConn took the spiffy Patriots plane normally used for football road games to get to the Lone Star State.

The UConn social media team took snapshots at the airport. Fans gathered for an on-campus sendoff, then the team took buses to Bradley International Airport for their jaunt to Texas. The Final Four starts Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Fourth-seeded UConn plays fifth-seeded Miami.

The Huskies account tweeted photos from the airport with the caption “off to UConn men’s basketball’s sixth Final Four in style like (the) 6x Champs New England Patriots.”

UConn Chartered the Patriots Plane Through Eastern Airlines

A UConn spokesperson said the plane is part of Eastern Airlines’ fleet. And the basketball team placed a bid to charter it. The Patriots’ plane is a 767. It used to belong to American Airlines, until the Patriots bought it in 2017. The seating was reconfigured to premium levels, meaning it’s all first class. The team dubbed the plane their AirKraft after owner Robert Kraft.

Huskies forward Adama Sanogo cut down the net last Saturday after a win over Gonzaga. On Wednesday, UConn players boarded the Patriots private plane to fly to the Fiinal Four in Houston. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Obviously, the plane isn’t exclusively for the Patriot football players. Kraft sent it to China to pick up a million masks and other supplies during the first wave of the Covid pandemic in 2020. And the plane transported healthcare workers to the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, in February 2021. (Coincidentally, former Patriot quarterback Tom Brady won the Super Bowl for Tampa).

Providence, Virginia Used Plane in 2022

And this isn’t the first time a college team used the plane. Last March, Kraft let the Providence men’s basketball team take the plane to the Sweet 16 in Chicago. Coach Ed Cooley is a big Patriots fan.

“It’s New England teams supporting New England teams,” Cooley told reporters last year. “Our families are able to come, our donors are able to come, our supporters are able to come. I really appreciate him looking out for us. Given how many planes are being used for the NIT, for the NCAA tournament, it just was limited.”

Providence used the plane to transport support staff and some booster groups.

Last November, Kraft also sent the plane to Charlottesville to be used by members of the Virginia football team. They needed to go to the funerals of three Virginia players who were shot and killed while on a class field trip. The Patriots had a connection to the team. Defensive ends coach Chris Slade is a former Virginia standout.