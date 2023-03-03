New England Patriots Meet With Surprise Quarterback Amid Mac Jones Rumblings

Anthony Richardson, New England Patriot? Perhaps unlikely, but the former Florida quarterback met with the Patriots at the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week.

And the Richardson-Patriots interview at the Combine comes amid reports that Mac Jones could be on the outs in New England. It could be — and probably is — just the Patriots doing their due diligence. Plus, the Patriots are likely not going to be in a position to draft Richardson.

“I feel like that was another great interview for me as well,” Richardson said.

Richardson had just one season starting at Florida. He displayed an immense physical skillset from his big arm to outlandish running ability at his size — 6-foot-4, 232 pounds. But, Richardson is also quite raw as a quarterback. It’s worth pondering if Bill Belichick and New England really want to invest in the developmental timeline required.

But with the noise around Jones and his future, any quarterback-adjacent news regarding the Patriots is worth keeping tabs on.

REPORT: Patriots Open to Dealing QB, Bill Belichick Disappointed with Discontent

The New England Patriots thought they had their answer with Mac Jones. A solid rookie season where the franchise made the playoffs in 2022 helped his case. However, a disappointing sophomore season has Bill Belichick and company questioning their judgement.

According to Dov Kleiman, citing an Albert Breer report, the Patriots don’t believe the talent gap between Jones and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe is as big as their draft slots. Additionally, New England wasn’t happy with Jones’ attitude last season, and could move off the former Alabama star this offseason.

He adds that Belichick didn't appreciate how Mac handled things last year pic.twitter.com/Cj8MKx5ZCD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 18, 2023

“Patriots may not see a “massive gap” between Mac Jones and Zap Bailey, per @AlbertBreer,” tweeted Kleiman. “When asked if the Patriots will be willing to listen to trade offers for Mac Jones, Breer said he thinks they would.

“He adds that Belichick didn’t appreciate how Mac handled things last year.”

All of a sudden, there’s a ton of uncertainty regarding Mac Jones’ future.