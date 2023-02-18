REPORT: Patriots Open to Dealing QB, Bill Belichick Disappointed with Discontent

As Tom Brady enters retirement, his former team is looking towards a change at quarterback.

The New England Patriots thought they had their answer with Mac Jones. A solid rookie season where the franchise made the playoffs in 2022 helped his case. However, a disappointing sophomore season has Bill Belichick and company questioning their judgement.

According to Dov Kleiman, citing an Albert Breer report, the Patriots don’t believe the talent gap between Jones and backup quarterback Bailey Zappe is as big as their draft slots. Additionally, New England wasn’t happy with Jones’ attitude last season, and could move off the former Alabama star this offseason.

“#Patriots may not see a “massive gap” between Mac Jones and Zap Bailey, per @AlbertBreer,” tweeted Kleiman. “When asked if the Patriots will be willing to listen to trade offers for Mac Jones, Breer said he thinks they would.

“He adds that Belichick didn’t appreciate how Mac handled things last year.”

All of a sudden, there’s a ton of uncertainty regarding Mac Jones’ future.

The Patriots offense was stuck in the mud all last season. Whether it was Jones’ fault or the coaching staff’s, obviously Belichick is looking to change. Coincidentally, the Patriots’ best offensive games came under Zappe’s watch, filling in when Jones was hurt.

Last season, Jones amassed 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while Zappe threw five touchdowns and three picks during limited action. Of course, Belichick is no stranger in moving off a perceived franchise guy for an unknown younger quarterback. Ask Drew Bledsoe. But Zappe isn’t exactly coming off a Super Bowl.

Nevertheless, it’s paramount that Bill Belichick figures out the New England quarterback situation sooner rather than later. Perhaps Mac Jones will be back, or the Patriots cut their losses, acquire draft capital and start Bailey Zappe.

Time will tell, but the quarterback carousel looks to be spinning in New England.