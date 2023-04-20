New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has done nothing this off season to publicly support quarterback Mac Jones. And an invitation to a hot draft prospect probably also served as a warning.

Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network reported that the Patriots played host to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on the final day of official 30 visits.

Rapoport tweeted early Thursday: “An interesting Top 30 visit on the final day teams were allowed: The Patriots hosted Kentucky QB Will Levis yesterday, source says, part of their due diligence to prepare for any scenario a week from now. New England picks 14th.”

Analysts view Levis as the fourth-best quarterback available. The first three — Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson — all could go in the top five. But Levis’ status isn’t as solid as the top three.

This Bill Belichick-Mac Jones public drama started at least a month ago, although Patriots fans watched it unfold in the fall. Belichick met with the media while he was at last month’s NFL meetings in Phoenix. Reporters, on cue, asked the coach about Jones and his status as a starter.

“Everybody will get a chance to play,” Belichick said. “We’ll play the best player.”

So for the Patriots, is that Jones or Bailey Zappe? Or could that be a rookie draft pick like Levis?

Jones got deep in the coach’s doghouse last fall. We’re not sure if he’ll ever get out when it comes to his relationship with the coaches. Jones suffered a high ankle sprain and missed three games last fall. But his performance dropped from his rookie year to his second season. His QB rating decreased from 92.5 in 2021 to 84.8 last fall.

Jones tangled with his position coach in team meetings. And, cameras showed him screaming at offensive coordinator Matt Patricia on the sidelines of a game in December.

After Belichick’s comments in March, news broke in early April that the Patriots were shopping Jones around the league. Pro Football Talk reported that the potential destinations mentioned for Jones included the Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers and Commanders.

Meanwhile, Levis has a super strong arm. But after the NFL Combine in early March, he started dropping behind Florida’s Anthony Richardson in the quarterback pecking order. He was once viewed as a potential top five pick. But it appears he’s now fallen out of the top 10. So he very well could be there for the Patriots at No. 14.

The NFL Draft kicks off next Thursday. So we’ve got a week to go to see whether all this speculation is based on so much smoke.