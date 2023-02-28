New Explosive Details Emerge From Michael Irvin Accuser in Misconduct case

Marriott has filed a motion to dismiss the compliant filed by Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin 18 days ago.

Per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, Marriott argues it doesn’t own the Phoenix hotel in which a female hotel employee accused Irvin of misconduct on Feb. 5. Kaplan noted that Marriott claims Irvin made “harassing and inappropriate comments,” the first detailed description of what took place and resulted in the hotel removing Irvin, as well as NFL Network booting him from Super Bowl LVII coverage. Irvin has filed a $100 million lawsuit against his accuser.

The only known or recorded interaction between Irvin and the woman was a brief exchange that reportedly lasted less than a minute. The federal judge presiding over the misconduct case has given Marriott a deadline to provide the video allegedly showing what happened between Irvin and his accuser.

Marriott has until 5 p.m. CT Tuesday to respond to Irvin’s request for the video. That doesn’t mean the video must be produced by then. Rather, Marriott is just required to submit a response. With Marriott revealing the alleged misconduct comes from comments, however, the surveillance video could be rendered moot.

Michael Irvin Shares His Side of the Story

Irvin wasted no time sharing his side of the story. He recalled what occurred in the hotel lobby during an appearance on “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“Sunday night… when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,’” Irvin said. “But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel. I said, ‘Move me in the hotel for what?’

“So they moved my hotel, and I said, ‘What’s going on, guys? What’s happening? Why are we moving hotels?’ They said, ‘Well, last night you walked in, you talked to somebody.’ I said, ‘I didn’t talk to anybody. I went straight to the room.’”