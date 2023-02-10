New photos show former NFL star Vontae Davis asleep on the shoulder of the highway near two wrecked cars, including his own Tesla.

TMZ Sports obtained the photos and published them this week. And the photos fill in some of the blanks as to what led to Davis’ arrest early Saturday for DUI. Officers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested Vontae Davis, a former cornerback, after an apparent accident, which happened on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County outside Miami.

Police say that the 34-year-old Davis crashed his Tesla into a Toyota Tundra. The truck had a flat tire and the driver parked it on the side of the highway. And as the Tesla hit the truck, it pushed it into the Tundra’s driver, who’d been standing next to it.

In the photos, Vontae Davis wore a mint green shirt with matching pants. The pictures showed him stretched out next to the concrete barrier. He was using his hands as a makeshift pillow. A witness told TMZ Sports that police, first responders and tow truck drivers worked around Davis. Police finally woke him up and made him get off the pavement. An officer asked why he was sleeping. He told the policeman he felt “tired.”

Police Said Vontae Davis Slurred His Speech and Couldn’t Stay Awake

TMZ said an officer told him “Your eyes are bloodshot. Your speech is slurred. You can barely stay awake. All right? You almost killed somebody.”

There is also video of police placing Davis in the back of the squad car. He had problems getting into the backseat. He finally woke up enough to sit up in the seat. Then he positioned his shirt to hide his face.

Police say that Vontae Davis admitted to consuming two mixed drinks. He also told them he had no recollection of the accident. Davis refused to take a field sobriety and breath tests. His first stop was a Broward County hospital and then to jail. He made bail Monday.

The Miami Dolphins selected Vontae Davis in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. He played for the Dolphins for three years. He ended up playing for the Colts as the result of a 2012 trade. Davis earned Pro Bowl honors in 2014 and 2015. He finished his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

And it was the way he finished his career that attracted headlines. He signed with the Bills in February 2018. He went through training camp. But in the first half of the Bills’ second game of the season, Davis quit playing. He issued a statement that he no longer was interested in playing football.