New Frontrunner Emerges to Sign Former Raiders QB Derek Carr

The New York Jets have apparently entered the chat when it comes to quarterback Derek Carr. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the Jets have a lot of interest in the former Raider.

Carr, a free agent heading into the 2023 season, spent his entire career with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders but leaves the franchise looking for another home. New York reportedly has a lot of faith in the nine-year veteran.

“Derek Carr visiting with the team, and I’m told, it was a very positive meeting,” Darlington reported on Get Up. “The Jets really believe that Derek Carr is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship.”

Video of the segment with the report by @JeffDarlington pic.twitter.com/dmEi7uWeSF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 20, 2023

Darlington also said that the organization believes the meeting with Carr went well. So, there could be mutual interest between the two parties.

Carr is a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and would provide some stability for the Jets. Though the Raiders struggled in 2022, Carr threw for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

One interesting item that Darlington did note was the Jets having interest in another potential quarterback. That could potentially mix things up in New York.

Could the Jets Land Aaron Rodgers Over Derek Carr?

There’s still no word on what Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to do for the 2023 NFL season. The four-time league MVP has left all options on the table.

So, why wouldn’t the Jets have some interest in the future Hall of Famer? ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said that the team still has some interest in Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers still lingers and the team also remains fascinated in the possibility of adding him,” Darlington said. He continued to say that the timeline could create some issues if the Jets try to wait on Rodgers.

Basically, if the Jets wait on Rodgers to make a decision, there’s a chance they fumble on both quarterbacks. Considering the state of the organization, that wouldn’t go over too well with fans in New York.