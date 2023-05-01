The Houston Texans made a splash in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick and trading to select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson right after with the No. 3 pick.

Stroud’s poised to be the team’s franchise quarterback following an impressive career at Ohio State. There’s no doubt that the Buckeyes have some of the best top-of-the-line facilities across the entire college football landscape, what the Texans have to offer still impressed Stroud upon his arrival.

Stroud got his first look at the Houston Texans locker room following the NFL Draft in a memorable moment for him located below.

Stroud got a look at his new locker and locker room that he’ll likely be spending plenty of time in throughout his career. The Houston Texans received lock room upgrades in July 2021, which CEO Cal McNair debuted to various Texans players prior to training camp two seasons ago.

More on CJ Stroud

Houston inherited a quarterback regarded by many as one of the best in the college game the last two seasons in CJ Stroud. In his two seasons as the Buckeyes starting quarterback, Stroud threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdown passes, leading Ohio State to a 22-4 record during his tenure.

Stroud did a lot of things twice at Ohio State, being named the Big Ten Conference offensive player of the year and a Big Ten quarterback of the year twice and becoming Ohio State’s first two-time Heisman Trophy finalist in school history. In 2022 he was also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award and the Dave O’Brien Award.

Regarded as one of the most accurate passers in this year’s draft class, Stroud delivered the ball on time and on target on all three levels of defense during his college playing days. His ability to use his legs and extend plays was one of the knocks on his game as a prospect, which many felt he debunked following his impressive performance versus Georgia’s elite defense in the College Football Playoffs last season.