New Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson, Josh Downs practiced in hotel parking lot night before rookie minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts kick off the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The new faces get to work in mere hours but that wasn’t soon enough for first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson and his new teammate Josh Downs.

Downs, a third-round selection out of North Carolina, told reporter Stephen Holder that the duo spent the night before minicamp in the hotel parking lot practicing. Richardson threw the ball for the talented wide receiver in anticipation of hitting the field for the first time as NFL players.

Downs also gave reporters his first impression of the former Gator’s talent following the throw-around saying, “His arm is crazy.”

Not only is Richardson throwing late night in parking lots, but according to fellow rookie Julius Brents, the QB also constantly has a football in his hands.

The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, then snagged the Tar Heels standout at No. 79.

Ahead of the minicamp, Indianapolis assigned new jersey numbers to their 12 rookies. Downs will sport the No. 1 jersey, while Richardson will go from 15 to 5. The potential franchise quarterback shared this week why he chose five instead of 15, or even 2, which he wore growing up.

“I feel like that’s what set the foundation for me,” Richardson said. “I used to rock No. 2 because of Cam (Newton)… love No. 2, that was my number, but I don’t want to be known as the guy that wants to be like Cam anymore. Just want to be myself and I want to set the standard and the priorities for myself.”

The Colts rookies take the first swing of the 2023 season this weekend, and they won’t be alone. Indianapolis also signed an additional 15 players out of the undrafted ranks.

Colts sign 15 undrafted free agents for minicamp