New Lawsuit Alleges NFL Films Maintained Inappropriate Footage of Cheerleaders, Female Fans

The NFL is facing a new lawsuit. This new lawsuit alleges that NFL Films maintained inappropriate footage of cheerleaders and female fans.

NFL Films is the official production company of the league and is incredibly popular for its ability to chronicle the league’s history. However, this lawsuit alleges that football isn’t the only thing that was being archived.

Victoria Russell, who is a former NFL Films HR employee, is alleging that she found, “a chatroom log tracking time stamps on NFL footage and linking the time stamps to sexualized and offensive descriptions of women captured on that footage.”

Some of the categories are supposedly titled things like “cheerleader buttocks,” “cheerleaders rear end,” “close up of cheerleaders’ breasts; cleavage shot,” “random woman, cleavage shot,” and more.

However, the NFL says that this description by Russell is inaccurate. A spokesperson, Brian McCarthy, said that the images are labeled as “sensitive” so that no one published them in the future. He went on to say, “Those frames are logged as ‘sensitive’ so that they can be removed from circulation, meaning they will not be accessible to employees whose job it is to locate footage for productions. Ms. Russell didn’t have credentials for the logging system, nor did any aspect of her responsibilities involve accessing footage.”

Russell says she found this chat room while auditing the company’s human resource system in 2018. She was fired by NFL Films the next season. She goes on to allege the league’s corporate offices are full of “rampant misconduct against women, particularly women of color.”

Once again, the NFL denies this.

This all comes as the NFL is dealing with multiple legal issues. That includes investigating Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder for sexual harassment and Brian Flories’ racial discrimination lawsuit.

The NFL is Facing a Class Action Lawsuit Over Sunday Ticket

One lawsuit that the NFL is currently facing has to do with the price of Sunday Ticket. This $6 billion lawsuit is over raising the price of the package while limiting how many games are involved. There will be a trial over this in February of 2024.

“We are reviewing the judge’s order,” an NFL spokesperson said. “We continue to believe that the plaintiffs’ claims have no merit and will vigorously defend our position in this matter.”