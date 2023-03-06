The first major move of the NFL offseason might be falling into place. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the New Orleans Saints are “closing in” on a deal with former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr spent nine seasons with the Raiders, earning four Pro Bowl selections during his time. He was one of the major free-agent quarterbacks during the offseason, along with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

The #Saints are closing in on a deal with QB David Carr, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After nine seasons with the #Raiders, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is headed to New Orleans.



The first QB domino is about to fall and one NFC South team has its starter. pic.twitter.com/nuLSAhncLQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2023

Many teams were rumored to have interest in landing Carr, given his skill set. Terms of a potential deal between the quarterback and Saints were not immediately available.

Carr has started in all 142 career games he’s played in during his time in the NFL. He owns a 63-79 record. He’s amassed 35,222 passing yards with 217 touchdowns in nine seasons in the league.

New Orleans is coming off a 7-10 season in 2022. The Saints needed a new quarterback if it wanted to become a more serious playoff contender.

Before the Saints, Derek Carr Reportedly Had Interest in New York Jets

The news of Derek Carr coming to an agreement with the New Orleans Saints comes as a bit of a surprise. Over the weekend, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the quarterback had a “slight lean” towards the New York Jets.

Big surprise that the Jets swung and missed, isn’t it?

At the time of Fowler’s report, he said that a recent meeting between Carr and the Jets went well. He also indicated that the Carolina Panthers and Saints were in the mix to land the quarterback. Obviously, New Orleans won out.

That means the Jets are still searching for their quarterback. Fowler recently reported that the team has significant interest in landing Aaron Rodgers — who still has yet to make a decision on his future in the NFL.