New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr Has Genius Idea for XFL Players Involved in Brawl

If the XFL is still up and running when Derek Carr retires from the NFL, he might have his next job lined up. Based on an idea he threw out about the weekend brawl between the DC Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks, the New Orleans Saints quarterback might make a strong commissioner.

A fight broke out during the weekend’s game between the Defenders and Battlehawks in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter. Three players were ejected and a helmet got launched down the field.

Carr tossed out a brilliant punishment idea for the players involved. He made his stance known on Twitter, too.

“Instead of fines they should all have to wrestle @TheRock,” Carr wrote.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and ex-wife Dany Garcia restarted the XFL after it shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19. So, it seems like an adequate and relevant punishment for everyone involved.

The fight resulted in the ejection of three players: DC’s Francis Bernard (LB) and Rod Taylor (OL) and St. Louis’ Brian Hill (RB). The Defenders defeated the Battlehawks 34-28 to remain undefeated.

Keep the ideas coming, Derek. Maybe one day you’ll be in charge of the XFL.

Derek Carr Headed to New Orleans

After spending nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr is heading to the New Orleans Saints. It was reported Monday that the two sides closed in on a deal.

Following the 2022 regular season, Carr decided to test the free agency waters. Multiple teams showed interest, with the Saints beating out the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets to land the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Carr is hoping to be the missing piece New Orleans needs for a playoff push. The Saints closed the 2022 campaign with a 7-10 record.