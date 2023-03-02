New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara Enters Plea in Las Vegas Battery Case

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pled not guilty to battery charges in a Las Vegas courtroom on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He and three others, including Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lemmons, entered pleas during their arraignment.

Kamara, Lemmons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris pled not guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The alleged incident occurred in February 2022, during the NFL‘s Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas.

The victim told police that the incident unfolded while waiting for elevators at Drai’s Nightclub. When an elevator door opened, Kamara allegedly put his hand on the victim’s chest to prevent him from entering.

The victim then pushed Kamara’s hand away. Then, the running back allegedly shoved the victim. It’s claimed that another individual — believed to be Lemmons — punched him.

“Immediately after the vicious beating, Kamara bragged about it with a member of his group, stating, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” the lawsuit reads.

“[Kamara] chased [the victim] down the hall and proceeded to strike him multiple times until he was knocked to the ground,” the lawsuit said. “At no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or any of his associates.”

The judge set a jury trial date for July 31, 2023.

NFL Releases Brief Statement on Alvin Kamara’s Situation

After a grand jury indicted Alvin Kamara and others last month, an NFL spokesperson released a brief statement.

“We continue to monitor all legal developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” the statement said.

Kamara played in 15 games for the Saints in 2022. He rushed for 897 yards, added 490 receiving yards and accounted for four total touchdowns.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit battery (misdemeanor) and substantial bodily harm (felony) at a courthouse in Nevada. His trial is set for July 31 at 10 a.m. Likely means if found guilty, his discipline would come in 2023. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2023

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that if Kamara is found guilty, the discipline would likely come during the 2023 NFL season.