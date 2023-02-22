WATCH: Video Emerges From Las Vegas Brawl Amid Alvin Kamara Battery Case

A grand jury recently indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three others for an incident that took place at a Las Vegas nightclub. The ruling came on Feb. 16, with Kanara facing battery charges. Everything dates back to the weekend of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Video has now emerged as evidence in the battery case. Kamara is not the only NFL player involved, with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons appearing as well. He is part of the three others facing charges as well.

Taking place in a hallway outside of the nightclub, there is originally some pushing and shoving. Eventually, one individual is on the ground surrounded by another group of people. Some punches and kicks are thrown before eventually being separated by others.

You can watch the full video here.

#BREAKING: Video evidence in the battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others includes this surveillance of a brawl in a hallway outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. More: https://t.co/bf4oXYSn4U pic.twitter.com/lONPPGNpri — David Charns (@davidcharns) February 22, 2023

The official charge reads as the following — Conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Darnell Greene is the name of the victim with his head, shoulder, and neck suffering injuries.

There is a lawsuit in the state of Louisiana as well, not just in Nevada. The process is still ongoing for Kamara and everyone involved.

Alvin Kamara Plays 2022 Season With New Orleans Saints

It’s been a full year since the incident in Las Vegas occurred. Kamara still played for the Saints this season, once again featuring as the franchise’s top running back. While New Orleans experienced a transition year, Kamara remained his normal self.

In 15 games this past season, Kamara rushed for 897 yards and score two touchdowns. Being a threat through the air as well, 490 receiving yards and two touchdowns were added. Kamara made an appearance in 70% of the Saints’ offensive snaps, proving his worth to the franchise.

However, the battery case is still ongoing, leaving questions about availability in the future. A video emerging is just the latest step as it’s being used as evidence accordingly.