New Orleans Saints Set to Make Surprising Move at Quarterback

It looks like a divorce is coming between Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints.

It’s been brewing since last season. Winston fell out of favor with the coaching staff, and was relegated to being Andy Dalton’s backup.

Now, it’s being reported that the Saints will likely release the former Florida State star with a post-June 1 designation, which could save them upwards of $12 million.

Winston had hoped to rejuvenate his career by joining the Saints, but injuries have mounted and his stats from last season — four touchdowns, five interceptions — left much to be desired. Luckily, there are plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the league, and Winston could land on his feet.

Nevertheless, it’s a stark change for the former first overall selection. But the NFL world won’t count Jameis Winston out. His talent is simply too much.

Derek Carr Reported Contract Demands are Eye-Popping

Meanwhile, Derek Carr is looking for a huge payday in free agency.

You can’t blame him. The going rate for quarterbacks in the NFL is astronomical, and Carr is worth paying for. But not everyone will believe that.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Carr’s reported contract demands will surprise some people. The former Las Vegas Raiders star is looking for a contract of $35 million per year.

“Free-agent quarterback Derek Carr got a one-month head start on the open market. Nearly two weeks into it, he still hasn’t signed. When he does, he’s got a specific financial goal in mind,” wrote Florio. “Dianna Russini of ESPN recently said that Carr wants a contract with an average value of $35 million per year. Russini also said that Carr ‘doesn’t need to be the first quarterback to sign.’

“If true, that contradicts the prior vibe from Camp Carr. He wanted to join a new team so that he could help the team recruit other free agents.”

Alas, it’s not a surprising number from Carr. That’s about Kirk Cousins money. Many NFL teams would take that in a heartbeat.

Carr has had his fair share of suitors as well. He’s met with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, and there’s other teams still interested, as well. Perhaps the bidding will continue to drive his price up.