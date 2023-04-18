The NFL appears to have some suspicions with New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas deadlifting 530 pounds during a recent workout.

One day after Thomas went viral after sharing the video on Instagram, the 30-year-old wideout provided a follow-up. Thomas revealed on his Instagram story that the league selected him for an offseason performing enhancing substance urine test for Wednesday morning.

earlier today, michael thomas posted a video of him deadlifting 530 pounds



just now, he posted a message he got from someone in the nfl saying he’s been selected for a drug test 😅 pic.twitter.com/V6jHrwSaWY — Trace (@yfntrace) April 17, 2023

“Feds did a sweep,” Thomas wrote.

Interestingly enough, the NFL posted Thomas’ deadlift on its Twitter page, captioning the post “Light work.”

“Can Michael Thomas ever catch a break?” one Twitter user wrote. “I swear dude must’ve been born under a ladder while opening an umbrella indoors.”

Thomas, the two-time first-team All-Pro, is doing well in his recovery from a toe injury which limited him to just three games in 2022. Though it’s uncertain if he’ll be ready for training camp, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix last month that Thomas is making progress.

“I don’t want to get into specifics on that, but he’s making progress in the recovery,” Allen said, via Nola.com. “He’s not 100%. We’re going to be cautious with it and take our time. We don’t really want to put him out there until he’s 100%.”

Michael Thomas Looking to Heal Up in Time for Start of 2023 Season

Thomas has dealt with a myriad of injuries, appearing in just 10 games in the last three seasons. His last full season came in 2019, when Thomas was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year with a league-record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Thomas hauled in 16 receptions for 171 yards and three scores before undergoing season-ending toe surgery. His 83.8 receiving yards per game since entering the league in 2016 are fifth-most all-time.

The Saints restructured Thomas’ contract this offseason. Per Field Yates of ESPN, Thomas had his base salary in 2023 reduced from $15.5M to $1.165M while adding a $31.755M roster bonus for the 2024 league year that became fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 league year (March 17).

The restructuring of Thomas’ contract freed up over $14 million in cap space for the Saints, allowing them to sign free agent quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million deal. Carr revealed after signing that Thomas helped recruit him to New Orleans.

“When he started recruiting and talking to me, he wasn’t even trying to recruit me,” Carr said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “He was just like, ‘When are we getting to work? We’re wasting time. Time is ticking.’ I was like, ‘Dude, I’m the same way. We’ll get there.’ But I think that our relationship has grown through the process, and I’m looking forward to hopefully making that relationship grow even stronger.”