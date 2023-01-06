New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident

There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning.

On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update from their football account. It wasn’t specific about his health or condition, but it did have some optimism.

“Thinking about our man [Peyton Hillis],” they tweeted. “Encouraged to learn he’s doing better after his heroic act saving his family.”

However, there are also new photos out. TMZ Sports released photos showing lifeguard first responders treating Peyton Hillis on the beach. They also show him being transported to the ambulance. The photos can be viewed here.

Fans of the NFL and college football were shocked to hear the news. Hillis is a bit of a legendary figure in his own right. He is likely the most unlikely Madden cover athlete in history. But you have to admit that the season in Cleveland was a magical one.

Beyond football, Peyton Hillis is a great father. One who would put his own life on the line to save his children. Hopefully, his recovery continues to progress in a positive direction.

Early on there wasn’t a lot known about Peyton Hillis’ condition. There wasn’t a lot known about the incident whatsoever, actually. There were rumors and stories floating around, but a post from the football player’s uncle cleared some things up.

Greg Hillis took to Facebook to give people an update on his nephew. Hillis is an Arkansas guy through and through. Born and raised as a Razorback, he became a star for the football team during his time there.

“I just wanted to let everyone [in] Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Greg posted. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving.”

The more good news, the better. There have been a lot of hospital stories in and around the NFL and the sport of football lately. Let’s try to avoid those as much as possible.