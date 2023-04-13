New QB of Interest Emerges for New York Jets as Aaron Rodgers, Packers Stalemate Continues

It’s clear that a potential trade for Aaron Rodgers between the Packers and Jets is grinding in neutral. So who is QB Plan B if the sides can’t reach a deal?

Charles Robinson, an NFL insider for Yahoo Sports, said there is a second option for the Jets, who are looking for a veteran to lead their young offensive talent and terrific defense. Owner Woody Johnson no longer is sure whether he wants to part with a first-round draft pick for Aaron Rodgers. But there is a backup. Here’s a hint: look to Tennessee.

“The Titans are shopping Ryan Tannehill all over the place now,” Robinson said this week in an interview with Milwaukee’s Wilde and Tausch show.

“It wouldn’t take the Jets anything to acquire Ryan Tannehill. If for some reason (Packers management) starts digging in, “no forget it’ we’re going to hold Aaron Rodgers hostage at this point, we don’t care about getting two second rounders, potentially a first rounder and a second rounder, whatever.’ I think at some point, yea, could the Jets say ‘forget this, let’s just move on, we’ll figure something else out.’ They don’t want to, they don’t want to at all. But at some point you get in a scenario where these guys are just absolutely refusing to let this guy go for what the assets are.”

If the trade for Aaron Rodgers falls through, the Jets plan B could nen Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Said He Was 90 Percent Sure About Retiring Before Opting for Jets

So Jets fans, are you cool with the likes of Tannehill after you’ve spent the off-season dreaming of Aaron Rodgers wearing another shade of green? Johnson started having second thoughts about the trade last month. It’s not that he dislikes Rodgers. But in announcing that he wanted to play for the Jets, Rodgers spoke about how he was 90 percent certain he was retiring before he changed his mind during a February isolation retreat. So Johnson changed his mind about sending a potential first-round pick in 2024 to the Packers for a potential one-and-done quarterback.

Robinson said the Titans are shopping Tannehill, the team’s starting quarterback since 2019. Tannehill came into the league as the first-round pick of Miami in 2012. He was the eighth overall selection that year and third QB off the board after Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon said in early March that Tannehill “is a Titan and will be a Titan.” But Robinson said Tennessee isn’t telling other teams that same message. Tannehill’s name is even linked to the Ravens if Baltimore can’t sign Lamar Jackson. The Ravens also are talking to some of the top quarterbacks in the draft after Jackson demanded a trade.

That brings us back to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Robinson said there is no market for Rodgers other than the Jets.

“You ask anybody in the league,” Robinson said. “No one else is trying to trade for Aaron.”

So the talks continue. The Jets are trying to convince the Packers to take a pair of second-rounders for the 39-year-old quarterback. Or they want some assurances that if Rodgers quits after a season, the Packers can give them back some draft assets.

Meanwhile, the Packers will think of ways to eat the $58 million they owe Aaron Rodgers if there is no deal. Robinson said he feels certain the two teams will work it out.