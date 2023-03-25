New Report Reveals Details on NFL Owners’ Attempt to Remove Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder

The NFL owners reportedly plan to back off the push to remove Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. This new detail surfaces as a potential sale of the franchise looms.

Per The Washington Post, the owners will meet in Arizona this week for the annual spring meeting. One of the agenda items will not relate to Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders, however.

Other NFL owners backing off a potential vote to oust Snyder from his post seems to indicate they’re willing to see how things shake out regarding a potential sale. Pro Football Talk has reported that a deal is “imminent.”

Snyder and his wife, Tanya, have reportedly cleared out of the team’s facility. It’s also been reported that at least three potential buyers have toured the facilities, though specifics have not been released.

Snyder first started considering selling the team back in November after facing numerous criticisms for financial inadequacies and creating a toxic work environment. So far, no deals have been reached.

While owners seem willing to let a potential sale go through, there could be an issue. One source told The Washington Post about one potential concern.

“The vote-out will happen if he insists on being indemnified,” the source said. “If the deal [to sell the team] is just like Denver, that’s fine. But if he expects special treatment, that leads to trouble. The biggest thing that will lead to a vote is if he says, ‘Indemnify me.’ That’s the issue.”

Right now, it’s a bit of a waiting game.

Contract Details for Two Players Suggest Dan Snyder Serious About Selling Commanders

There’s been a lot of smoke surrounding the Washington Commanders organization and Dan Snyder potentially selling the franchise. Another detail recently surfaced that might provide an even bigger indication that a sale is looming.

Defensive tackle Daron Payne and quarterback Jacoby Brissett won’t receive a major portion of their signing bonuses until mid-May. That’s much later than the organization typically waits to pay.

“Relative to their prior contract precedents, it would seem that they have intentionally delayed the first installment of their signing bonuses,” a former Washington front-office employee said. “Very plausible that it’s related to the expected timeline of a sale. … I think the payout dates are fairly telling.”

Typically, those payments occur within 15-30 days per the report.

Snyder purchased the Commanders in 1999. In that time the team has reached the playoffs just six times. It has finished last in the division 10 times.