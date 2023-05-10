New report sheds light on Jackson Mahomes sexual battery case

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is seeking a modification to his bond in the sexual battery case against him, according to the Kansas City Star.

The requested modification would allow him to contact four people listed as witnesses in the case as long as they do not speak on the matter. Currently, one of the bond conditions prohibits him from doing so. Mahomes filed the motion to a Johnson County judge on Wednesday.

According to the motion, prohibiting Mahomes from speaking to the witnesses ” serves no purpose other than to further isolate” him. The motion also notes that Mahomes provided authorities with the names of the witnesses.

The case against Jackson Mahomes stems from a Feb. 25 incident at a Kansas City restaurant. After allegedly shoving a 19-year-old male waiter at the restaurant multiple times, Mahomes “forcibly” kissed 40-year-old female restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn.

Video of the incident with Vaughn surfaced on Twitter in early March. It shows Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and repeatedly going in for a kiss as she appears to push him away.

Jackson allegedly asked to speak to Vaughn privately about shoving the male waiter. He then reportedly forced himself into her basement office.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing,’” Vaughn said. “And then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

Mahomes was released from jail on a $100,000 bond last week. He has a court date set for Thursday.

Mahomes’ attorney: ‘Jackson has done nothing wrong’

After video of the incident surfaced, Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies, released a statement on his client’s behalf.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” he said, per OutKick. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses.

“We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

The shoving incident from earlier in the night was the apparent cause of conversations between Mahomes and Vaughn.

The waiter, whose identity has not been disclosed, said that night, Mahomes and about five friends came into the restaurant. He and his group then allegedly went down to the restaurant office basement and barred the waiter from entry. Mahomes then pushed him and told him to get out, the waiter alleged.

Outsider’s Nikki Chavanelle contributed to this report