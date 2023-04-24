New Steelers WR Allen Robinson II Delivers All-time Quote About His Role With the Team

New Pittsburgh wide receiver Allen Robinson II is looking forward to his role with the Steelers. And he had an epic quote to express his excitement after a lackluster year in 2022 with the Rams.

Robinson is coming off one of his least-productive seasons in the NFL. He totaled just 339 yards and three touchdowns on 33 receptions in Los Angeles last year, playing in 10 games. The veteran was never really able to fit into the offensive scheme.

It was some of his lowest production totals in his career — aside from 2017 when he suffered an ACL injury in his final year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When talking about his struggles with the Rams last season, Robinson delivered an all-timer.

“If you’re a fork, you don’t want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time,” Robinson said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Robinson enters his 10th season in the league in 2023 and has proven to be a reliable target for a majority of his career. He’s totaled 6,748 yards and 43 touchdowns on 528 catches while in the league.

In 2015, Robinson earned the only Pro Bowl honor of his career after hauling in 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. So what does he bring to Pittsburgh?

“I feel like I have a lot of football left in me,” Robinson said. “My route-running ability, being able to get active in the red zone and things like that, I felt good about last year.”

Hopefully for Robinson, the Steelers understand how to utilize the talented wide receiver.

Allen Robinson Sends Message to Steelers Fans

Robinson is ready to get to work in Pittsburgh. He’ll be returning to the state where he played college football, starring at Penn State from 2011-13.

He’s ready to make some magic again and had a message for Steelers fans.

“Yo, what’s up Steeler Nation? It’s Allen Robinson, man it feels good to be back in PA,” he said. “Couldn’t be more excited to join this squad. Let’s get it!”

With a new team also comes a new number for the receiver. Robinson has already announced he’ll be sporting No. 11. in the Steel City. He previously donned No. 15 with the Jaguars; No. 12 with the Chicago Bears; and No. 1 with the Rams.

So, there are a lot of changes ahead for the 10-year NFL veteran entering the 2023 season. But he believes he still has the skills and talent to help the Steelers offense make a playoff push this year.