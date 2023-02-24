New Study Reveals Just How Huge NFL Audiences Are Compared to Other Sports

The NFL puts on the grandest TV event of the year and any mundane regular season game beats out the most popular network programming. Plus, their stadiums are immense, with fans packing the venues every fall Sunday.

But the analytics site FiveThirtyEight.com recently used unimpeachable data to put the NFL’s dominance into context. And the site crunched the data before 113 million people watched Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker give the Chiefs the Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. It wasn’t the most-watched Super Bowl ever. But the audience still was nearly 10 times higher than the average for the 2022 NBA finals.

Here’s another stat that shows the overwhelming popularity of the NFL. Take the top 100 most-watched TV shows last year. Eighty eight of them were pro football games.

We at Outsider got curious as to how the Super Bowl number compared to other sports all-time most-watched championships.

Let’s look at Major League Baseball. Teams are currently in spring training readying for opening day, March 30. The Houston Astros are the defending World Series champions. The Astros beat the Phillies for the title, pulling an average TV audience of 12.02 million per World Series game.

Houston Astro Jose Altuve holds up the World Series trophy last November. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The most-watched World Series was back in 1978, when an average of 44.2 million viewers tuned in for each game. Of course, it was a network dream series, with the New York Yankees knocking off the Los Angeles Dodgers in a battle between TV’s two largest markets. The top-viewed World Series game ever came two years later. That’s when nearly 55 million flipped on the TV to watch the Phillies beat the Royals.

How about college football? It seems reasonable that this sport would draw big numbers given how much people love the NFL. And it does. The record for a national title game was set on Jan. 4, 2006. That’s when 35.63 million watched as Texas All-American Vince Young won the Rose Bowl for the Longhorns with a fourth-down touchdown against Southern Cal. This year’s Georgia-TCU game pulled about half that audience.

Texas Longhorn quarterback Vince Young scored a touchdown in the Rose Bowl against USC. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

March Madness also is about to start. It’s a huge, three-week spectacle. And it also contributes more than $3 billion to the gambling industry. The NCAA makes a cool $1 billion.

Still, the most-watched college national championship is a vintage one. Go back to 1979, when two Midwestern squads met for the title. More than 40 million fans checked out Michigan State’s Magic Johnson doing battle against Indiana State’s Larry Bird.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson battled in most-watched NCAA basketball championship. (Getty Images)

Now, let’s get back to the NFL. Given the overwhelming TV numbers, it’s no wonder that Forbes places such a high priority on football when it ranks the top 50 sports franchises in the world each year. The Dallas Cowboys topped the list for the sixth year in a row. Forbes says that the Cowboys are worth $8 billion. There are 30 NFL teams listed among the top 50. All total, the pro football teams on the list are worth $136.8 billion.

Here’s the rest of the top five: New England Patriots ($6.4 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($6.2 billion), New York Yankees and New York Giants, each valued at $6 billion.

No question, the NFL rules.