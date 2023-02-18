New Twist in Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys Negotiations Puts Deal in Doubt

All signs point to a breakup between the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott barring the star running back taking a “massive pay cut.”

Per Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, Elliott may not be willing to accommodate the team.

Multiple league sources tell me the pay cut the #Cowboys will ask Ezekiel Elliott to take will be “massive,” and there’s no guarantee he takes the deal.



More via @HeavyOnSports: https://t.co/hNY3nkJk4O pic.twitter.com/aVB2ich8Ml — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) February 18, 2023

“The Dallas Cowboys could be on the verge of giving Ezekiel Elliott an ultimatum, as the franchise and running back appear locked in a stare-down as the offseason begins,” Lombardo said Saturday. “According to multiple league sources familiar with the running back market, I’m told the Cowboys are poised to ask Elliott to take a ‘massive pay cut’ in order to stay with the team.”

Elliott, 27, has four seasons remaining on a six-year, $90 million contract. His contract includes an out ahead of the 2023 season. The Cowboys would take on a $11.8 million dead cap hit if Elliott is released. Elliott will be responsible for $16.72 million against the cap if he returns next season without a restructured contract.

Elliott suited up in 15 games in 2022, recording career lows across the board. He rushed for 876 yards on 3.8 yards per carry and had zero 100-yard plus games. Elliott added 17 receptions for 92 yards. He continued to find pay dirt, leading Dallas with 12 touchdowns.

Cowboys Could Roll with Tony Pollard in Place of Ezekiel Elliott in 2023

“It has seemed pretty clear from multiple sources that the Cowboys plan to use the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, and ask Elliott to take a pay cut. But as free agency approaches in March, that pay cut is expected to be massive… One source telling me he isn’t certain Elliott will take it,” Lombardo added. “This info seems to jibe with ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s reporting that Elliott’s agent will gauge his value. And make a decision on his future during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

“But, regardless of how this situation plays out, it appears anything but certain that Elliott is a Dallas Cowboy Week 1 of the 2023 season. And certainly won’t be at his current cap number.”