New Video Emerges of Rescuers Responding to Peyton Hillis After Swimming Accident

Newly released video shows a team of first responders rushed to Pensacola Beach earlier this month to tend to former NFL running back Peyton Hillis after he saved his kids from drowning.

In the footage obtained by TMZ Sports and captured by an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy’s body camera, Hillis is seen lying in the sand as four medics surrounded him on Jan. 4. The medics administered an IV on Hillis while checking his vitals.

Medics rolled Hillis on his side, asking him to continue talking in an effort to ensure his condition wasn’t worsening. A helicopter transported Hillis to a nearby hospital. Greg Hillis, Peyton’s uncle, provided an initial prognosis in a Facebook post, saying his nephew was in intensive care.

“I just wanted to let everyone know in Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Greg wrote. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

Peyton Hillis is on the Mend

A Florida hospital discharged Hillis, 37, on Thursday, his sister announced on Facebook.

“God was truly with us that day,” Davis said. “He guided us and protected us all and I am so thankful for his provision.”

Hillis’ release came a week after his girlfriend, Angela Cole, provided an encouraging update on his condition. Cole stated on Instagram that Hillis was off the ventilator and “on the road to recovery.”

“A hero,” Cole wrote. “So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital. Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day.”