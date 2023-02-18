New Video Reveals the Truth About Patrick Mahomes Lombardi Trophy Viral Video

Turns out, Patrick Mahomes didn’t actually give away the Lombardi Trophy to a random fan during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Instead, the two-time Super Bowl champion handed out a replica to the crowd.

According to the Daily Mail, Chiefs superfan Vinnie Garofalo brought a replica of the Lombardi Trophy to the parade. The clone had been made for his Buffalo bar, Casey’s Black Rock.

When Mahomes and other members of the Chiefs passed by the replica, they had to see it up close. The MVP quarterback admired it before handing off back to the crowd.

Below is the video from TMZ Sports:

It’s probably a good thing Mahomes wasn’t just passing around the real Lombardi Trophy to fans in Kansas City during the parade. But we have to admit, it does make the story slightly less funny.

Major shoutout to Garofalo, though. The replica version of the Lombardi Trophy had everyone believing it was the real thing! That’s true craftsmanship.

Tom Brady Approves of Patrick Mahomes’ Parade Celebration

While celebrating his second Super Bowl at the parade in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes appeared to have enjoyed an adult beverage or two. It’s kinda the reason so many thought he gave away the actual Lombardi Trophy to a fan.

Almost everyone loved seeing Mahomes let loose after an impressive 2022 season. That includes seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Brady saw the video of Mahomes passing out the Lombardi Trophy (back when everyone thought it was the real deal) and gave his stamp of approval.

“Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me,” Brady tweeted.

Brady, of course, has had his own funny moments during a Super Bowl parade. After winning his lone ring in Tampa Bay, he launched the Lombardi Trophy (the actual Lombardi Trophy) from one boat to another over open ocean waters.

That could’ve been a much more devastating situation in Tampa Bay. So, even if Mahomes hadn’t given out just a replica, it would’ve probably still been better than Brady’s stunt.