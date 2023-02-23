New Video Shows Alvin Kamara Admission in Las Vegas Altercation

There’s more video in the Alvin Kamara battery case. And this time, the clip shows the Saints running back talking about the swing he says he took against another man outside a Vegas nightclub.

Las Vegas TV station KLAS published the video, which was used by a Clark County grand jury to indict Kamara and three others. It’s from a very early morning limo drive after Alvin Kamara and friends left a club. In the video, Kamara says: “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard.”

Another limo passenger told Kamara: “Alvin, you trippin’ bro. You can’t be doing that. The wrong [expletive] gets you – there will be a lawsuit.”

The alleged incident happened Feb. 5, 2022, when Alvin Kamara was in Las Vegas for Pro Bowl festivities. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Last week, a Clark County grand jury indicted Kamara along with Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, Percy Harris, who is Kamara’s manager, and Christopher Young.

Three days after the incident, police arrested Kamara at Allegiant Stadium after he’d participated in the Pro Bowl. Vegas police said they knew the Saints star was a suspect, but purposely waited until after the game to interview him, then bring him into custody. The police had informed NFL Security of their intentions and Kamara knew they were coming to interview him.

The police said Alvin Kamara admitted to punching Darnell Greene. He suffered a fractured orbital bone, which is near his eye. Everyone had been at Drai’s nightclub on the Las Vegas strip. The limo driver told the grand jury that they’d all been at Wynn’s casino before they moved to the after-hours club.

Kamara told police that Greene called one of his friends ugly and had threatened to “whoop your ass, too.”

There also is surveillance video of the fight. The grand jury viewed that as well.

Meanwhile, Greene also has filed a civil suit, asking for $10 million in damages. He said he also needed shoulder surgery as a result of injuries he says he suffered in the fight.

#BREAKING: Video evidence in the battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others includes this surveillance of a brawl in a hallway outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. More: https://t.co/bf4oXYSn4U pic.twitter.com/lONPPGNpri — David Charns (@davidcharns) February 22, 2023

Alvin Kamara is one of the most versatile players in the league. The Saints drafted the former Tennessee Vol in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He rushed for 897 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. He also caught 57 passes for 490 yards with a pair of scores.