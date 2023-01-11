New Video Shows Odell Beckham Jr. Being Kicked Off of November Flight

It has been a while since Odell Beckham Jr. was asked to deboard a flight after refusing to listen to commands from the crew. Now, we have video footage of that incident. The NFL free agent was flying from Miami to Los Angeles and had a bit of an incident aboard the flight.

According to the original story, OBJ was falling in and out of consciousness. He explained to the staff on the flight that he was “seriously ill.” Eventually, law enforcement got involved and Odell departed without incident.

Video from the body cams shows Odell Beckham Jr. talking on the phone. He was not buckled in his seat. Then, he is told that everyone is going to get off the plane because of his actions.

At one point, the NFL player gets into a small argument with another passenger.

Video: New Footage released of the incident with free-agent WR Odell Beckham being removed off a plane at Miami International Airport in November (@WPLGLocal10)https://t.co/4oPwLHae14pic.twitter.com/aD42s5xZ6m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 11, 2023

After the incident, Odell Beckham Jr. was able to get to his destination via private jet. This whole situation was bizarre to begin with and is a little more bizarre now with the video.

This was at a time when people expected an NFL team to sign him for the playoffs. The tie came and went and no one pulled the trigger on the free-agent wide receiver and 2022 Super Bowl champion.

Odell Beckham Jr. And Dallas Cowboys Didn’t Line Up

If you ask Jerry Jones, he probably would say that it wasn’t that serious. However, folks really thought that Odell Beckham Jr. was going to sign with the Cowboys. He could have bolstered the offense as the playoffs loomed.

That didn’t happen for one reason or another. The plane incident had little to no bearing on that. What really kept OBJ from signing with a team was his ACL injury from the Super Bowl. Teams just weren’t sure if he would be able to get himself into playing shape in time.

For whatever reason, Jerry said that it was “too late” for Odell to help his team. Jones felt that the receiver just didn’t have the time to come in and fit into the offense. That’s probably true, but some fans felt that taking a chance on a talent like that was worth it.

While we didn’t see him this season, Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t done with the NFL. But the NFL might be done with him. We’ll have to wait and see.