The New York Giants made a huge decision on the future of former first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas on Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s option deadline. New York announced that they’ve elected to pick up the fifth-year option on Thomas’ rookie contract, keeping him with the team through the 2024 season.

If the Giants had chosen not to take the offensive lineman’s fifth year, he would have entered free agency after 2023.

After going No. 4 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas signed a four-year deal worth $32.3 million. As a first-round draft pick, his rookie contract came with an automatic fifth-year option for the Giants.

Though he doesn’t qualify for the highest level of compensation, the former Georgia Bulldog will still get $14.175 million for the 2024 season.

Thomas has played in 45 games for the Giants, making 44 starts. He earned second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press following the 2022 season.

In 2020, on top of adding the qualifying levels for the fifth-year option, the CBA also made the salaries fully guaranteed, regardless of injury or skill.

