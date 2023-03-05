New York Giants, Daniel Jones Speeding Toward Massive Deal and the Figures are Staggering

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are making progress on a massive deal for the former first-round pick.

The two parties were engaged in discussions several times this week, and though no contract was agreed to, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted that some around the league expect the figure to be in excess of $160 million over four years. That would require Jones to lower his asking price of $48 million annually.

“Jones’ representatives and the Giants have been working feverishly on a megadeal, with the firm understanding that if there’s no deal by the franchise tag deadline, he’s getting the tag,” Fowler wrote Sunday. “Some around the league expect this to be a four-year deal in excess of $160 million, though parameters are still fluid.

“A big number is on the table,” a source said about the negotiation. When I ask people in Indy what has surprised them the most this week, the main answer is that the Giants appear comfortable giving Jones a huge deal. They aren’t shying away from these talks.”

If the two sides can’t reach an agreement by Tuesday, the Giants plan to use the franchise tag on Jones. The non-exclusive franchise tag is worth $32.416 million for a quarterback.

Daniel Jones Coming Off Career Season

Jones, 25, enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Jones led New York to its first winning record (9-7-1) and playoff appearance since 2016. He threw for a career-high 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 67.2% passing. He added 708 yards and seven scores on the ground — displaying his dual-threat potential.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen admitted Thursday he wishes the two sides were closer to an agreement.

“You’re starting to feel the time crunch a little bit,” Schoen told NFL Network. “I wish we were a little bit closer on a deal than what we are right now. But again, there’s still time. We’re gonna circle back up again today at some point and meet with his representatives.”