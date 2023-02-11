New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Reveals Super Bowl Plans, Proves He’s One of Us

NFL coaches are just like us. Brian Daboll proves just that.

Daboll’s New York Giants aren’t playing in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but he’ll still be dialed in to the game like football fans around the country. Although he, obviously, wishes he was coaching in the big game, he’s already got his day planned out.

It’s very relatable, too.

“I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet,” Daboll said, via the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz. “I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’

Daboll had a season for the ages in 2022 — his first as the Giants’ head coach. He led New York to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff appearance en route to NFL Coach of the Year honors. He also helped turn Daniel Jones put together a career year with 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns in the air in addition to 120 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. That means a big decision is coming for New York, who declined Jones’ fifth-year option.

The Giants won their first playoff game over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, but fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round. But that loss allows him to be like many others by putting their feet up, cracking open a cold beer and watching the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Super Bowl kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Chris Berman Picks Super Bowl Winner, Final Score of Chiefs vs. Eagles

Chris Berman has graced the football world with his pick for Super Bowl LVII.

Of course, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off on Sunday in the biggest game of the season. Live from Arizona, it’s sure to be a fantastic showdown between the two best in the NFL.

Before getting into his prediction, Berman elaborated on his thoughts for both the reigning champions of the NFC and AFC. Beginning with the Chiefs, who he believes are in a class of their own when it comes to the NFL.

“For Kansas City coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, this is their third Super Bowl together in four years, which puts them on a short list,” wrote Berman. “The fact that they are perennials speaks volumes. What both do on a weekly basis is legendary.”