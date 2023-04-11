New York Giants Star Kayvon Thibodeaux Buys His Mom a New House

Earlier this week, budding New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux finally realized a long-held dream. He took care of his family.

He moved them from a cramped, two-bedroom apartment in Central Los Angeles to a spacious, two-story home with a swimming pool and stone slide, a basketball court and a bounce house in the backyard.

And Kayvon Thibodeaux gave Giants fans a tour of his old neighborhood and he showed them where seven people in his family lived in a two-bedroom apartment. He then brought them along for the ride to pick up his mother and grandmother and surprise them with a home.

“I couldn’t really explain it,” Kayvon Thibodeaux said. “You work so hard, you put everything on the line every day just so your family can be happy.”

He talked about how he made money while he was in high school. The family lived near USC, so he’d lease some of the parking spaces for special events to Trojans fans. He’d bank between $60 and $80 a space. Then he transferred high schools. The whole time, he drove a ’92 Mustang to and from school.

He missed the little things that most people might take for granted. Having a sit-down meal with your family. Celebrating the holidays, as a family, together.

“When I was in high school, I had to live with another family,” Kayvon Thibodeaux said. “After that, I went to college … Five years of my life I never had dinner with my mom. We never sat at a table with my family, we never had a place for all the family to get together for Christmas and for holidays when the time came. Now just being able to provide that is a blessing.”

“I guess I want this video to be an inspiration.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux Sped Up Home Buying Process Because of His Grandmother

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s mother, Shawnta Loice, wiped away tears as her son gave her a tour of their new digs.

“It’s a blessing, you know what I mean, to be able to see him living out his dream,” Shawnta said of her son. “It’s crazy, it’s crazy,” as she shed a few more years.

Kayvon Thibodeaux said he always planned to buy his mom a house. However, when his grandmother got sick, he sped up the timeline. He was the fifth pick in last year’s NFL draft. And he signed a contract worth $31 million. So he didn’t need to wait until his second contract to buy some real estate.

“You have the realization that family isn’t going to be here forever,” Kayvon Thibodeaux said. “Just the fact to get everybody here, have everybody enjoy it, knowing you ain’t got to leave at a certain time. We can all be comfortable knowing there’s enough space for everybody.

“It’s definitely a blessing. You work hard for things like this. … God always said you can get your blessing if you bless other people. Just to see my family here — I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

And the video ended with the whole family sharing a meal together. The Thibodeauxs are home.