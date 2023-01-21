New York Giants Team Hotel in Philadelphia Conveniently Doesn’t Have Water

It looks like the New York Giants don’t have water in their team hotel in Philadelphia, according to an ESPN report.

The team hotel in Center City has no water, according to Jordan Raanan. It was apparently caused by a busted pipe, so there were no showers this morning.

Raanan reported the hotel worked on fixing the water issue.

The good thing for the Giants is the game against the Philadelphia Eagles does not start until 8:15 p.m. ET.

While the Eagles fans already came out in full force Saturday morning, the Giants team and officials were inconvenienced.

So there was a battle off the field already: the city of Philadelphia versus the New York Giants team hotel. There’s nothing like a rivalry game, particularly in the playoffs!

In fact, three NFC East teams were alive after the first round of the payoffs. The Dallas Cowboys have a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Another game between division foes is possible for the NFC Championship, whether it’s in Philadelphia or Dallas.

Giants superfan License Plate guy also pointed out the lack of water situation on Twitter. He subsequently blamed Eagles superfan “EROCK” by tweeting at him, jokingly blaming the Philadelphia fan for the issue.

This is the third meeting between the Eagles and Giants this season. The Eagles won both meetings in the regular season, although the Giants rested starters in Week 18.

MVP candidate Jalen Hurts returned that day and led Philadelphia to a victory and the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile the Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round to advance.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a heck of a game against Minnesota. He finished 24-of-35 passing for 301 yards, two touchdowns and 78 rushing yards. Hurts regularly had those types of performances this season but was injured against the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles quarterback missed two games but returned against the Giants and recently had two more weeks to prepare.

Now, it can all be settled on the field, rather than off in a hotel with some convenient problems.

Hopefully the Giants don’t have a water shortage in Philadelphia’s stadium, in addition to the hotel!